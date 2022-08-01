20 students injured in rival school clashes

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 20 students are nursing injuries following clashes between students of Daystar secondary school and Nyarilo secondary school in North division, Koboko municipality.

The clashes which occurred on Saturday night, also left the deputy headteacher of Nyarilo secondary school, Yahaya Atibuni nursing injuries. The students vandalized the perimeter wall fences, classrooms, and dormitory windows in both schools.

According to the local authorities, the fight started when 15 students believed to be from Daystar SS attacked their colleagues from Nyarilo SS as they were returning to their school after watching the Municipal Primary School Games finals at Nyarilo primary school playground.

In the ensuing attack, Nyarilo SS authorities apprehended at least five students from Daystar SS. As result, a group of students from Daystar SS attacked those from Nyarilo SS in an attempt to rescue their colleagues leading to violent clashes.

Patrick Kaguta, one of the students from Nyarilo Secondary School who sustained injuries in the attack, explains that the fight started at around 6:00pm when they came under attack from their colleagues from Daystar Secondary school.

Samuel Lugaya, the head prefect of Daystar SS, who also sustained injuries in the clash, says that a stone hit him as he attempted to rescue one of the students from his school.

George Idoru, the Deputy Headteacher of Daystar SS noted that the situation would not have escalated if their counterparts from Nyarilo Secondary School had been quick to release the five students from his school. Lemeriga Sabino, the Koboko North Division LCIII chairperson has condemned the action of the students from both schools.

The West Nile Region Police spokesperson Josephine Angucia says police will take appropriate action against those involved in the clashes.

This is the third time students from rival secondary schools have attacked each other in the West Nile sub-region. On July 21, 2022, authorities in Maracha district closed Maracha secondary school following violent clashes with their rivals from Otravu Secondary school. Similarly, on July 11, 2022, at least four students were arrested in connection with violent clashes between the students of Okufura Secondary school and Nile High Odia Secondary school in Arua district, which left six students injured.

URN