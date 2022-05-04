20 confirmed dead in Fort Portal bus accident

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 20 people have been confirmed dead in a Link bus accident in Fort Portal. The accident occurred on Wednesday at Sebitoli along the Fort Portal-Kampala highway.

The Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said that out of the 20, thirteen were adults and seven minors. The identities of the dead are yet to be established.

Eyewitnesses said that the Link bus registration number UBA 003S, which was heading to Kampala from Bundibugyo swayed off the road and overturned several times.

According to tea pluckers at Sebitoli who witnessed the accident, the front tyre of the bus burst, and moments later they saw the bus knocking down the rail guards and tea shed before overturning several times.

The witnesses said that they heard loud screams for help inside the bus. Moments after the accident, ambulances from the Kabarole District Health Department, the police, and trucks from the Mountain Brigade at Muhooti evacuated the injured to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital.

At the hospital, the health workers were overwhelmed by the high number of victims.

The hospital was forced to set up a tent outside the surgical ward to attend to the victims after the ward got filled up. Some of the survivors had broken limbs.

Doctors at the hospital said that they could not readily establish the exact number of survivors admitted by the time of filing this report saying some had been rushed to the theatre.

URN