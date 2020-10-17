20 candidates nominated for Lira city MP races.

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the electoral commission closes nominations for Parliamentary aspirants, all 20 candidates who had picked forms for different constituencies in Lira City has been duly nominated.

They are those seeking to represent the people of Lira City East, Lira City West and women representative in parliament.

They include Hon. Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng the Minister of Health who was on Friday afternoon nominated as a candidate for the Woman MP race.

Aceng who went unopposed during the NRM primary election will now be facing Hon. Joy Atim Ongom, the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament for Lira District who was nominated yesterday.

The other candidate for Lira City Woman MP is Anna Okullo under Alliance for National Transformation party.

According to Aceng, Lira as a new City requires an enabled leader who is well experienced, well exposed with a desire to work for people.

She attributed the way she handled corona virus pandemic in the country to her good leadership traits which a city like Lira should embrace.

“There is no leader in Lira who can do what I can do and therefore there is no other better candidate to develop this City that we all desire for it to be developed and to rise up just like any other of the cities that has been given a city status.”

Dr. Acheng explained that the most important thing to focus on is Wealth Creation which is her top priority.

Also nominated is Hon Jimmy James Michael Akena, the incumbent municipality MP aspiring to represent the people of Lira City East in parliament.

Akena says his re-election is a chance to develop the plans which they had made in order to lay a good foundation and this can only be achieved through unity.

Hasakya Rashid, the Lira District Registrar who said the nomination process went on smoothly cautioned the candidates against holding campaigns before their plans are harmonized.

The other candidates who were nominated are Joel Okao Otema, Awic Polla, Sedrick Vincent Obong Eyit, Opio Patrick, Henry Ekwang Cilo-dyang, Anthony Ojuka, Benson Obua Ogwal andSimon Okello Ayoka.

Lira City East Division has attracted James Ocen, Moses Etiang, Patrick Aromo and Patrick Rolex Akena as independent ticket, and Apollo Onyango on the NRM ticket.

URN