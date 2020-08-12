19 year old picks presidential nomination papers from EC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 19-year-old boy has picked presidential nomination papers from the Electoral Commission.

Hillary Humphrey Kaweesa who picked the forms on Wednesday is in senior six vacation and a former student of Mengo Senior Secondary School.

Kaweesa says that he attained three principal passes in the 2019 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations which makes him legible to contest for the presidency.

Kaweesa also says that he hopes to raise the 20 million shillings nomination fees from well-wishers.

Each of the aspirants is required to collect 100 signatures from every district to support their nomination.

In 2017, Members of Parliament scrapped the presidential age-limit of 75 years. They also lowered the age eligibility for president to 18 from 35 years.

Another aspirant Mathew Mutyaba also picked the nomination forms. Mutyaba, who is disabled and a lawyer by profession says that he is confident of winning the presidency because he has been spiritually called to lead.

Mutyaba, who is 34 years says that he has contested in several positions like the local council elections and the parliamentary seat but lost.

“I have always scored less because the voters did not believe in me after looking at my physical disability forgetting that my inner ability is not like the physical one”, Mutyaba says.

Other aspirants who picked the forms on Wednesday include 46-year-old Pastor Henry Byamukama, 41-year-old Christopher Alibankowa a retired military officer and Simon Peter Serunjoji.

On Tuesday, nine presidential aspirants including, Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader from National Unity Platform picked presidential nomination papers.

