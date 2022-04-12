178 arrested over Kampala, Wakiso machete attacks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 178 suspected thugs have been arrested over a new spate of machete-wielding attacks within parts of Kampala Metropolitan areas.

More than 15 people have been injured in three separate attacks in Namungoona, Kyengera, Kawempe and Nabweru-Nansana areas since last week by machete-wielding assailants, who rob cash, mobile phones and other house valuables.

The first attack in Namungoona zone 1 in Rubaga division on 3rd April left one person dead and two others critically injured. On the 5th of this month, Denis Mayanja, Frank Matovu, Sarah Nalubwama, Charles Ntambi, Frank Kawooya, JB Ssempija, John Musoke and Aisha Nakimbugwe, were also injured in the night home raids in Wakimese-Kyengera town council.

The latest home raid in Kazo central, Kazo-Muganzirwazza and Nabweru south in Nabweru division and Kawempe by assailants last Friday, left Ronald Baligye, Suleiman Mukasa, Esther Nakabuye, and Anasio Mutabazi also nursing injuries.

Now, the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said that following the three incidents, the military, Local Defence Unit-LDU and police, have been conducting joint operations that have led to the arrest of 178 suspected criminals behind the attacks.

70 suspects were picked in Nsangi-Kyengera, 22 from Nansana division, 77 from Old Kampala, and 9 from Kasangati. One of the suspected gang leaders from Kyengera, Rashid Ssemugabi is a resident of Natete.

Ssemugabi who was found with housebreaking implements, led police to arrest his accomplices in Benghazi, Kolokolo, Kinawa, Kawuku, Nabbingo and Soweto in Kyengera.

“We have nine of the ringleaders but of these, six are from the “greens” criminal group that terrorizes Kyengera town council and other parts of Wakiso.

Among these include Fred Sserungongi alias Yellow bad, Derrick Ssemanda alias Inspector, and Arnold Sserunkuma alias DJ, Donovan Kato alias Mugongo,” Enanga noted.

Others include Allan Aswimwe, Rashid Ssemugenyi, Umaru Ssemakura, Brian Ssendagire, Mubarack Ssenoga. In Nsanana, the 22 suspects were picked up in areas of Kigowa, Kigoma, Mastowa, Ganda, and Nabweru north. Enanga said some of the notorious suspects include Kizito, Hassan, Simbwa Hassan, Akim Sebowa, Nelson Nuwamanya and Fred Bainemugisha.

Of the 77 arrested under the old Kampala police division, 63 have been charged and remanded in courts of law. The 9 suspects in police custody were picked in areas of Buramu zone, Kito-Matugga and Kasangati town council. Police says most burglars are between 18-24 years looking for economic gains.

Police are advising the general public to install CCTV cameras and alarm bells that can deter intruders and make alarms.

But according to Ismael Kigozi, the chairperson Kazo-Muganzilwazza in Kawempe that was attacked, he says there is a need for police presence in areas since few people can afford installation of cameras.

