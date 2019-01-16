16-year-old footballer turns out to be 28

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gourav Mukhi went from being celebrated as the youngest goal scorer in the history of the Indian Super League to being suspended for six months, after authorities found that he wasn’t actually 16-years-old, but 28.

His troubles started back in October, when the Jamshedpur FC striker scored a “historic goal” against Bengaluru FC. It made him the youngest scorer in the history of India’s soccer league.

He was only 16 at the time, or at least that’s what his documents showed, but all the attention made people look at him more closely, and some started expressing doubts about his age online.

It didn’t take long for evidence of his deceit to come out, as only three years prior, he had been suspended from the National U16 Football Championship, for being much older than he claimed. So if he was older than 16 three years ago, how could he be 16 now?