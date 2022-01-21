15,809 candidates to sit UBTEB examinations next week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 15,809 candidates are expected to sit for the Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board national exams next week.

According to the examination body, examinations will start on January 24, 2022, and end on February 2. 7,991 candidates are females while 7,800 candidates are males. 63 of the registered candidates are special needs students with visual impairments, hearing impairments, physical disabilities, and also those with learning disabilities like dyslexia.

Only three courses will be examined. These include; Higher National Diploma-Technical and Vocational, Biological and Agricultural Sciences, and Business and Humanities.

The Executive Secretary UBTEB, Onesmus Oyesigye urged heads of schools to brief the candidates well prior to the start of the examinations. He says often students are involved in examination malpractice.

“The board encourages all heads of centers to brief candidates in accordance with UBTEB rules on the conduct of examinations. The board encourages candidates to adhere to these rules and avoid involvement in any form of examinations malpractice,” he said.

This will be the board’s first time to assess learners under the modular assessment syllabi that was begun this year.

Oyesigye says that with time, they hope modular assessment will help eradicate examination malpractice. At the board’s examination results release last year, eight cases of malpractice were reported.

In addition to this, Oyesigye urged all centres and students to adhere to all the standard operating procedures so as to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

URN