Sudan announces cabinet reshuffle in response to demand for reforms

Khartoum, Sudan | XINHUA | Sudan’s Council of Ministers on Thursday announced a cabinet reshuffle in response to the public demand for correcting the path of revolution.

“All ministers of the transitional government have turned in their resignations to give the opportunity for reshuffling the government,” the council said in a statement.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has accepted the resignation of six ministers, including the foreign minister, finance minister, energy and mining minister, agriculture and natural resources minister, infrastructure and transport minister, and animal resources minister.

Hamdok also issued a decision to relieve Akram Ali Al-Tom from his post as health minister, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Hamdok assigned caretaker ministers for the related ministries.

The cabinet reshuffle came ahead of an imminent peace deal with the armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.

The armed groups are expected to be represented in the transitional government, the Sovereign Council, and the Legislative Council which has not yet been formed.

****

XINHUA