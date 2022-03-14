1,500 Ugandans acquire extra drug resistant TB every year: Health ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 1,500 Ugandans are living with drug-resistant tuberculosis, this is according to the Ministry of Health. Records also indicate that the ministry can only track 500 people in the hospitals leaving over 1,000 patients spreading the disease in the community.

Extensively drug-resistant TB is a type of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis that does not respond to second-line medication like isoniazid and rifampicin or fluoroquinolone.

While experts say this is not a new form of TB but rather one which was first reported in the country in 2018, they note that more cases are being reported which should be a concern.

Between 2018 and 2021, Uganda registered around 10 cases of this TB. But experts say that the number could be higher since many TB cases are not diagnosed.

So far, the majority of the Extra Drug-Resistant TB cases have been detected at Mulago National Referral Hospital while some few have been picked in other regions like Karamoja.

Dr. Stavia Turyahabwe, the Assistant Commissioner National TB and Leprosy control service at the Ministry of Health says the cases have mainly been registered in the Central region at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

According to Turyahabwe, the increase in drug-resistant TB has forced the Ministry of Health to build a TB ward at Iganga district hospital. She explains that the ward valued at 1 Billion Shillings will accommodate more than 16 patients.

The ministry also organized a marathon to solicit funds for the construction of the ward.

Dr. Phellister Nakamya, the Executive Director for Program for Accessible Health Communication and Education said that 30 Ugandans die of Tuberculosis (TB) every day which calls for other organizations to join hands with the Ministry of Health.

URN