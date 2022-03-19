15 Court of Appeal justices to handle election appeals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 15 judges will handle 81 election appeals starting next week.

The judges are Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Fredrick Egonda Ntende, Elizabeth Musoke, Cheborion Barishaki, and Irene Mulyagonja.

Others are Hellen Obura, Catherine Bamugemereire, Stephen Musota, Christopher Gashirabake, Christopher Izama Madrama, Eva Luswata, Muzamir Mutangula Kibeedi, and Monica Mugenyi. Justice Kenneth Kakuru will be an Alternate Judge.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Kampala, the Court of Appeal Registrar Susan Kanyange said that they received more than 400 Million Shillings from the government for allowances, purchasing papers and printing services, transport, and others.

The Public Relations of the Judiciary, Jameson Karemani, said that the election appeal hearings will last for 30 days. He adds that during the hearing, other cases in both the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court will be halted.

According to Karemani, the hearing will be held at Twed Towers in observance with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

The appeals arise from the 2021 Parliamentary and Local Council elections where 155 election petitions were filed in various High Court circuits.

Some of the notable election appeals include that filed by Christopher Komakech challenging the decision by Gulu High Court to remove him from Parliament for failing to follow the proper procedure while resigning from public service ahead of the elections.

Komakech’s victory as Aruu South MP was challenged by his rival Odonga Otto.

Another appeal was filed by Joyce Bagala challenging the decision by Mubende High Court Judge Emmanuel Baguma to nullify her victory as Mityana Member of Parliament following a petition by Judith Nabakooba, the Minister for Lands.

Others include the appeal by Soroti East MP Moses Okia Attan who is challenging the nullification of his victory over issues related to the demarcation of boundaries by the Electoral Commission.

