140 taxis cleared to operate in Entebbe

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe Municipal Council has so far cleared 140 taxis to operate within the municipality. The public service vehicles are being registered as part of government efforts to streamline the transport industry within the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

During registration, applicants are expected to provide a photocopy of the taxi logbook or a transfer agreement, provide a valid driving permit and a photocopy of a National ID.

Isaac Mukisa, the spokesperson of the Municipal Council says that so far 140 drivers and their vehicles have been cleared to operate in Entebbe over the last two weeks of the registration exercise. He, however, adds that the council expects to register about 1,000 taxis.

John Kiyaga, the chairman of Entebbe Taxi Operators Association says that there are about 600 to 700 taxi operators that ply the Kampala-Entebbe route. He explains that an additional 160 vehicles have been cleared from Kampala for the same route bringing the total so far to 300 motor vehicles.

Kiyaga explains that many taxi operators are yet to register because they lack the required documents such as valid driving permits and logbooks among others. He says, “Some do not want to disclose the name of the taxi owner while others are tax defaulters.”

Authorities in the Kampala Metropolitan area register taxis and allocate route numbers that they will later present to the works ministry to secure permanent route charts. The route chart specifies the name of the taxi owner, car registration number, terminal or park of origin, route number and details of the route up to the final exit from the city.

Meanwhile, taxis have been advised to use Nyondo Road as a stage because of ongoing renovations at Kitooro Taxi Park, which could be ready next year. Meanwhile, Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has earmarked six stages that include Nakawa, Usafi taxi Park, Kasenyi, Natete, New Taxi Park and near St. Balikuddembe Market, Owino.

********

URN