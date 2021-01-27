14 year old girl beheaded in Lwengo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lwengo police are investigating the gruesome killing of a 14-year-old-girl who was beheaded and her body dumped in a swamp in Kyamaganda village in Kisekka.

The deceased has been identified as Monica Namusanya, a resident of Ndegeya village in Kisekka sub-county.

Her parents David Ssekajjugo and Josephine Namutebi say Namusanya disappeared on January 17th, 2021 and her torso was found in a swamp on Wednesday.

Upon discovering the torso, concerned residents notified Ssekajjugo and Namutebi who visited the scene and identified their beloved daughter.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka region police spokesperson says police picked up the body and took it to Kyazanga health centre III for postmortem before handing over to the family members for burial.

According to Nsubuga, no suspect has been picked up in connection to the teenager’s death.

Residents attribute the incident to the increase in unregulated shrines in the district.

Last week, police discovered two unidentified bodies, one of a male adult aged between 35-40 years at Piida village, Kyawagonya parish and another of a male juvenile aged between 14 and 16 in Kaganda village in Kinoni town council.

Nsubuga explained that the minor’s body was taken to Masaka regional referral hospital for postmortem while that of the male adult was taken to Kyazanga HCIII.

It is believed that the deceased were killed from different places and their bodies dumped in the villages since residents and local authorities failed to identify them.

*****

URN