13 people arrested for flouting COVID-19 guidelines in Nebbi

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 13 people, including an NRM political aspirant for Nebbi Municipality, have been arrested and detained at Nebbi Central Police Station for organizing a political meeting in total disregard of COVID-19 control guidelines.

Enriko Opio, an aspiring candidate for the Nebbi Municipality Parliamentary seat had flown from Entebbe to Arua and later travelled to Nebbi where he was received by a huge crowd, causing traffic gridlock, along Arua the road on Friday.

It is on the basis of this that he was picked up together with some of the supporters who were parked in vehicles in Nebbi town. Three of their drivers were also arrested for flouting traffic rules by carrying more than the recommended passenger capacity. According to guidelines issued by the government, vehicles are allowed to carry only half of their recommended capacity in order to avoid person-persn contact.

However, Opio said that the procession had not been planned by him, yet he could not chase the self-driven supporters. However, he adds, that he advised them to observe standard operating procedures by keeping a safer distance between each other, a call which proved futile in a politically charged group.

West Nile region Police Spokesperson Josephine Angucia said that some of the arrested people were released on police bond as police investigations into the matter continue.

Enriko Opio, a Nutritionist who worked in Arua hospital and later as Chief Tester at Uganda Breweries, is planning to unseat the incumbent Nebbi Municipality MP Hashim Suleiman in the NRM primary elections. Nebbi Municipality currently has five NRM candidates all seeking endorsement for the same seat.

Meanwhile the area RDC Christopher Omara cautioned that security will continue arresting and charging those who flout the rules.

