13 NUP supporters still on remand in Kitalya prison over military attires

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirteen civilians who were arrested for owning attires similar to those of the security forces are still in prison.

According to lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima, the 13 supporters of the National Unity Platform are held in Kitalya prison. They include Bazira Kiwanuka, Fred Luwaga, Hassan Busulwa, Willy Tomusange, Sadat Katongole, Paul Kigongo, Shaban Makale, Kabonge Salongo, Shafiki Nsambya, Fahad Migadde, Moses Mbabazi and Mahmood Semakula.

The group is part of the 76 people who were arrested from Kamwokya and Kiyembe during a joint security operation aimed at recovering copies of army and police uniforms from civilians. But to avoid congestion in the courts, they were split into smaller groups for their bail applications.

Two groups were taken to Buganda Road Magistrates Court and two other groups were taken to the City Hall Court where they were charged and remanded till October 16, 2020. Those taken before the Buganda Road Court, most of them tailors, were released on a cash bail of 900,000 Shillings.

One of the groups that was taken to City Hall Court was released on a cash bail of 300,000 Shillings each and another on a cash bail of 420,000 Shillings. But a group of 13 others never got an opportunity for a bail hearing.

Their lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima faults the court for splitting the group saying the approach was erroneous. He is hopeful however that they will also,be out by the end of next week.

The prosecution alleges that on October 14, 2020, while at Kiyembe in Kampala, the accused persons were found in possession of uniforms bearing parts or having the appearance of close resemblance to those of security agencies. According to security forces, this contradicts guidelines that outlaw the use of marks, accessories, insignia decorations and uniforms that remain a preserve of the armed forces.

URN