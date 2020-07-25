13 media practitioners in Tooro seek elective positions

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 13 media personalities in Tooro have expressed interest to contest for various elective positions in the 2021 general elections.

They include Ronald Asaba a presenter at Jubilee Radio who seeks to contest as LCV councillor for Busoro Sub County, Davis Besiga, the Voice of Tooro – VOT Programmes Director is vying for the LC III Chairperson Busoro Sub County and Betty Mujungu, a presenter at VOT is aspiring for the Fort Portal City councillor representing North Division.

Others are Davis Rwamuhumbu who works with Hits FM is aspiring for the Member of Parliament Central Division, Robert Nyakahuma, a journalist at VOT seeks to contest for the Bunyangabu District Member of Parliament and John Akugizibwe, a reporter and presenter at KRC FM radio for district councillor for Harugongo Sub County.

Sarah Kimara a presenter at Hits FM and wants to become the female councillor Bazaar ward central division, Fort Portal tourism city, while Darlington Muhumuza, a news anchor at VOT, is vying for the Mugusu town council LC III seat.

According to Mujungu, who is currently the interim Deputy Speaker Fort Portal City, says that the current crop of leaders do not have people’s interests at heart and feels she can ably do the job.

Patrick Bamanyisa, the News Editor at Hits FM who is aspiring for the Burahya County MP seat says that the area is underrepresented and the residents are being affected by low water coverage and poor roads, issues he says she will address if elected to the position.

In 2015, six media personalities won the NRM party primaries for various elective positions in the district. They contested for different flag bearer positions to vie for LC 3 chairpersons, municipality and district councillors.

In 2016, Sylvia Rwabwogo, a former journalist for years won the Kabarole District Woman MP seat defeating Victoria Rusoke.

********

URN