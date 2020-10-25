125 people arrested in night joint operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 125 people were arrested on Saturday in a night joint security operation against people defying Covid-19 directives.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala police spokesperson said 35 people were arrested in Katwe inside a brothel. The operation was led by the Clock Tower police. Among the Katwe suspects included 13 juveniles. It is alleged that the brothel was being operated by Mustapha Muhwezi.

90 people were also arrested at Front Page Hotel in Zana while dancing and boozing. The police have submitted charges related to doing a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease.

Muhwezi and other adults are also facing offences of trafficking persons, procuring defilement, doing acts likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease and operating a brothel.

“All suspects are currently detained at Katwe and Natete police station. Investigations are still on going in the two incidents. Katwe Police is in touch with the gender based violence desk to handle the rehabilitation process of the juveniles,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police has named three hotels which have allegedly continued to defy orders intended to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease- Covid-19. These hotels include New Best Hotel in Natete, Happy Boys in Busega and Labamba Bar in Natete.

Recently police arrested 21 people in a live sex party at Kireka, Kiira municipality in Wakiso district. 13 of the accused were charged in Kiira magistrate’s court.

*****

URN