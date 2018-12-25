12-year-old boy starts own school; is teacher and head master

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At just 12-years-old, Leonardo Nicanor Quinteros is still in secondary school, but he already runs his own free private school to help other children, and even some adults, with their studies in in the Argentinian town of Las Piedritas, near San Juan.

He started it after seeing colleagues struggling to keep up at school, and other children spending too much time playing on the streets.

Last year he started the school next to his grandmother Ramona’s house. Today’s Nico’s free private school caters to nearly 40 young students.

The 12-year-old acts both as teacher and headmaster while also attending class at his secondary school.

His story has captivated the whole of Argentina and his altruism and ambition have already inspired millions to support him.