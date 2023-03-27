12 UPDF pilots complete training in flying Mi-28 attack helicopters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Air Forces (UPDAF) passed out a total of 12 pilots and 52 engineers who have completed an eight months training course in flying Mi-28 attack helicopters.

The commander of the UPDAF, Lt Gen Charles Okidi officiated at the pass-out on Wednesday at the Soroti Air Force Wing.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Okidi commended the trainees for the good discipline and resilience that they exhibited since the training started and argued with them to ensure the safety of the newly acquired strategic assets.

He applauded the pilots for their job in providing air power during operations.

“There is no doubt that the introduction of the attack helicopters into the battlefield changed the tides of war in Northern Uganda against the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) in favour of the UPDF and continues to do so in the subsequent operations. So, with the acquisition of new air assets, we are ready to serve our beloved country more in that capacity,” Lt Gen Okidi said.