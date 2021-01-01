12 security operatives implicated in the killing of Zebra Ssenyange

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A day after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni admitted that the former national boxing captain, Isaac Ssenyange alias Mando Zebra was shot dead by security personnel, it has emerged that his killers who moved in numberless drones were 12 in number.

Ssenyange was killed in the wee hours of Wednesday morning about 40 metres from his home in St. Francis Zone, Bwaise III Parish, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

A security source who has reviewed the Closed Circuit Television-CCTV cameras erected on roads and buildings in the area intimated that video clips show 12 armed men in black attires resembling those of Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force – JATT or Counter-Terrorism –CT disembarking from two numberless drones.

According to the source, the operatives took over major and minor routes including corridors leading to St. Francis Zone and entire Bwaise III Parish. The source added that President Museveni assigned the intelligence team from Special Forces Command-SFC on Wednesday afternoon to review CCTV footage at Kampala Central Police Station-CPS and they all concluded that it was not an ordinary murder but a botched security operation.

“They came here and they looked at the CCTV footage. They immediately concluded the vehicle belonged to a military security agency. They went and briefed the President that is why he has came out to admit,” said the source.

Museveni in his end of year address yesterday said that when he heard the unfortunate death of Ssenyange who was also working for the Uganda Boxing Federation, he telephoned the wife who narrated to him the events in detail.

The president said Ssenyange was an NRM supporter and was mobilising for the party. Ssenyange according to Museveni was also training many youths in the ghetto and giving them hope in the search for a meaningful life.

“Indeed, Zebra was meant to come and see me when he was killed. Zebra’s wife told me people in police uniform came to pick Zebra but he jumped over the wall and could have met another group who shot him. At first, I thought they were thugs disguising in uniform, but as I continued investigations, I found out that Zebra was killed by security personnel,” said Museveni.

Th president said Ssenyange’s killing was sad and devastating. The president apologized on behalf of security personnel and vowed to keep on the case and would bring every finding to the knowledge of his family and the murderers will be dealt with accordingly.

A source added that Ssenyange was shot nine times and some bullets were found stuck in metallic poles near the murder scene. Witnesses told Uganda Radio Network-URN that the killers did not know Ssenyange but went looking for him using a photo.

Eric Kakooza, a resident in Bwaise told URN that Ssenyange attempted to escape after his killers knocked on the door to his house. Kakooza said unfortunately, Ssenyange took the route that ended prematurely and he turned back with his hands raised up as a sign to surrender. But his killers shot at him soon as he confirmed he was called Zebra Ssenyange.

“Ssenyange jumped over a wall and scaled over another. Unfortunately, the route ended and he came back. They asked him “are you Zebra’ and he said yes. He was then shot dead,” Kakooza narrated.

A senior police source said the gun captured in the CCTV footage and bullet casings recovered from the scene indicate that it was not an ordinary police unit that has such guns.

Ssenyange’s fellow boxer and friend Robert Mukasa commonly known as Sojja Man (soldier man) was reportedly also taken by the killers. There have been rumours that he too was murdered and body dumped near Bombo military barracks. However, police say they haven’t discovered anybody suspected to be that of Mukasa.

*****

URN