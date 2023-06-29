Public Service promotes 117 prosecutors to Senior State Attorney

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Service Commission has promoted 117 State Attorneys to the rank of Senior State Attorney.

In an internal memo, copy seen by Uganda Radio Network, those promoted sat and passed promotional oral interviews before the Public Service Commission.

“Congratulations to those who have been promoted to senior State Attorney. For those who did not make it, please take heart. There will be a next time”, reads the memo.

The memo signed by Agnes Khainza the Undersecretary/Accounting Officer for the office of the DPP adds that Human Resources is preparing the letters for DPP’s signature and they will be informed in the due course as soon as they are ready.

According to Jacquelyn Okui the Public Relations Officer for the office of the DPP, those promoted had diligently served as State Attorneys for over 8 years.

“It is envisaged that the promotions will motivate the promoted staff and enhance Prosecution service delivery. These promotions will also pave the way for the recruitment of over 70 State Attorneys to address the longstanding staffing gap in the ODPP and further bolster the administration of criminal justice, said Okui.

Among those promoted is Marion Ben Bella who is attached to the International Crimes Division of the High Court, David Mugamba and James Khaukha attached the Anti-Corruption Court, Timothy Francis Amerit attached to the High Court Criminal Division, Anthony Obonyo Jabwor the Resident State Attorney -RSA Kotido, Ivan Kyazze attached to Buganda Road Court.

Others are Jacinta Kkaya the RSA for Amuru and Nwoya Magistrates Courts, Arthurton Kukundakwe attached to Nakaseke Magistrates Court, Wasswa Bengo Angello -RSA Kibaale Magistrtates Court, Christine Kalya -the RSA for Kumi, Anthony Pro Kurungyishuri attached to Rukungiri High Court and Julie Najjunja the RSA Kabale among others.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network one of the promoted officials and former Secretary General of the Association of Uganda Prosecutors Timothy Amerit said, promotions are long overdue.

“The efforts undertaken by Public Service Commission and ODPP to promote the staff will go a long way in motivating the prosecutors to administer criminal justice with a more enthused stance. It will also reduce the percentage of brain drain of brilliant prosecutors to other institutions of government, in search for better amenities; particularly given the fact that these promotions come at the hill of the tax exemption of prosecutors’ salaries”, said Amerit.

He added that it will reduce attrition of robust human resources and by far bolster productivity in the institution and that the promotions are good for the advancement and career growth of all prosecutors.

The office of the DPP has in recent past years been facing challenges such as understaffing and staff being stagnant in workplaces for more than ten years without promotions and poor remuneration.

However, a few months ago while presiding over the 6th Annual Joan Kagezi Memorial Lecture in Munyonyo, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced a tax waiver on all salaries for Prosecutors attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and a salary increment, so as to match with their counterparts with same qualifications in the Justice system.

The Justice Ministry has since assured the Prosecutors that the government is committed to improving their welfare and it is not as broke as Finance Minister Matia Kasaija claims, but a matter of the government’s priorities.

