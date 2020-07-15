11 inmates escape from Bukwo prisons

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eleven inmates have staged a successful breakout from Bukwo prisons and fled to Kenya. The inmates had been remanded to Bukwo prisons for various offenses.

Uganda Prison Services Spokesperson Frank Baine told journalists at Uganda Media Center this morning that the inmates broke the burglar proofing in the building housing the isolation center where they had been placed before being moved to the main cells and escaped to freedom.

All new prisoners in Eastern Uganda are isolated in Bubulo prisons for two weeks as part of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 before they are moved to other prisons. But it is easier to pass through Kenya from Bukwo to get to Mbale compared to Kapchorwa because of bad roads in the area.

Some of the inmates have been identified as Deo Chipeiko and Ivan Chipto who were charged with rape.

Cherop Chaface was facing charges of grievous harm, Fred Chemoi, Slyas Cheptoris and Laban Kamaria threatening violence, Dan Chemtai Dan escaping from lawful custody and theft, Chemoi Philemon livestock theft, Monday Cornell attempted rape, Sunday Chebet defilement and Joel Mangusho forceful entry.

Meanwhile, Uganda Prisons has also released 4000 people who were pardoned by the president. The inmates were facing charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

However another 900 others have been arrested and remanded for violating the presidential directives.

URN