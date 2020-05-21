Thursday , May 21 2020
Covid-19 Image

10 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Independent May 21, 2020 COVID-19 Updates Leave a comment

COVID-19 Test

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT |  The  number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 274 after 10 truck people tested positive for the disease.

The 10 include nine truck drivers and one contact of a confirmed truck driver. This brings the number of confirmed cases for truck drivers to 145. The new cases were part of 1,497 samples that were tested on Wednesday.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of health services at the Ministry of Health says they are tracking all drivers who test positive.

A total of 11 truck drivers were also sent back to their countries of origin after they tested positive from the border. This  is in line with a  following Presidential directive that only truck drivers who test negative for the disease should be allowed into the country.

124 truck drivers according to the health ministry have been sent back home since Saturday last week. According to health ministry officials, the return of positive truck drivers has contributed to maintaining Uganda’s confirmed cases at below 300 at the moment.

