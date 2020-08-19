10 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Kyangwali refugee settlement

Kikube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Ten more refugees in Kyangwali Refugee settlement area in Kikuube district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Nicholas Kwikiriza, the Kikuube District Health Officer –DHO says the confirmed cases are contacts of the Congolese national who succumbed to the pandemic on August 8, 2020, in the settlement.

The ten are part of 124 suspects who were quarantined following the death of the Congolese refugee.

Richard Tabaro, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner-RDC has asked people in the refugee settlement area with Covid19 like symptoms to surrender to health officials for testing.

Kyangwali Refugee settlement was home to more than 120,072 refugees, according to Uganda-Refugee Statistics as of June 2020. Congolese refugees form the majority of the population in the settlement, which also hosts Rwandan, Burundian, South Sudanese, Somalis and Kenyan nationals.

URN