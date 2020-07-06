10 arrested over Makerere student murder

Kampala, Uganda | Prossy Nansubuga | Police have arrested and detained 10 suspects in connection of the death of Emmanuel Tegu, a third year Makerere veterinary student who was killed in mob action on Sunday.

The Kampala Police Metropolitan Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says with the investigations that have intensified today, it has been confirmed that all suspects are residents of Makerere University living in Kampala.

For now, the identities of the suspects are are still confidential and police say they will be disclosed after interrogation.

Today police carried out an intelligence led operation and arrested 10 suspects in connection to the death of Tegu, all are residents of Makerere University; said Onyango.

Emmanuel Tegu, a third-year Veterinary student at Makerere University was last week on Sunday night attacked and badly beaten by a mob that allegedly mistook him for a thief at around 11:00 pm near Lumumba hall.

After a tip-off, the police came to his rescue only to find Tegu badly beaten and bruised by the mob which left him unconscious.

Onyango told the press that on arrival, police picked the student and rushed him to Mulago hospital but sadly he breathed his last due to several injuries.

Police had also dismissed rumors circulating that the deceased could have been killed by the Local Defence Units (LDUs).

The suspects have been detained at Wandegeya police station and the others who took off are being pursued.