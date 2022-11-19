1 DAY TO GO: Italian referee to officiate World Cup Opener

✳ November 20

⚽ Qatar vs Ecuador 7pm (LIVE UBC TV)

✳ November 21

⚽ Senegal vs Netherlands 7pm (LIVE UBC TV)

Doha, Qatar | QNA | The FIFA selected the Italian referee Daniele Orsato to officiate opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between the hosting team, Qatar and the Ecuador national team, scheduled for after on Sunday, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor City.

In statement issued today by the FIFA included that, the “46-year-old Italian referee Daniele Orsato is one of Europe’s most experienced referees and has started overseeing matches since 2010. He was an assistant Video Referee during the 2018 World Cup.

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his confidence that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which kicks off on Sunday, will be the best in the history of the World Cup.

In a press conference held today at Qatar National Convention Center, Infantino said that the International Federation and the State of Qatar want to present an exceptional tournament, which will make the world feel proud of football, stressing that the State of Qatar has prepared optimally for the event.

He added: “We welcome everyone to the World Cup. We would like to emphasize that Qatar welcomes everyone regardless of their race, religion, orientation or beliefs. This is the official opinion of the State of Qatar and FIFA , and fans from all over the world will live in Qatar an ideal experience.”, adding that “Qatar has properly prepared to welcome everyone, and we feel the great happiness shown by those who are here from the fans to attend the World Cup.”

The President of the International Federation spoke about the criticisms leveled at FIFA and the State of Qatar during the last period regarding many matters, considering that these criticisms are unfair and do not contain facts, stressing that FIFA does not succumb to pressure and does not act on the criticisms practiced by some media outlets.

He continued that regarding the rights of workers, it is unfair that the world does not see the great progress and clear development that the State of Qatar has achieved in this field. It is true that it took time, just as it happened in Europe earlier.

It took Switzerland, for decades to become a role model on labor rights or human rights in general. Qatar has changed many laws and regulations in order to address some of the problems related to the workers issue.

Infantino said: “We have been taught many lessons from Europeans and the Western world. I am European. For what we have been doing for 3,000 years around the world, we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before giving moral lessons.

“If Europe really care about the destiny of these people, they can create legal channels – like Qatar did – where a number of these workers can come to Europe to work. Give them some future, some hope.

“I have difficulties understanding the criticism. We have to invest in helping these people, in education and to give them a better future and more hope. We should all educate ourselves, many things are not perfect but reform and change takes time.

“This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy. I wonder why no-one recognizes the progress made here since 2016.There have been discussions with the Director-General of the International Labor Organization directly, who also confirmed the progress that has been made regarding the workers file, and there is a monitoring system as well, as it suffices to say that a permanent office of the International Labor Organization is here in Qatar. he added.

Regarding the demands for financial compensation for the workers, Infantino said: “Qatar is a sovereign state, and a state that operates in an institutional manner, and therefore there are legal frameworks for any matter that may happen. Qatar has established a fund to support workers, and an amount of no less than USD 350 million US dollars has been allocated to workers on the form of compensation, the equation of wage differences, and all things confirm the great keenness to give workers their full rights.”

The President of the International Football Association (FIFA) announced the launch of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund, where there will be a wide scope for investment by everyone in this fund, which will be concerned with education in the world in the first place, especially the education of children in order to build a better future for peoples.

He pointed out that FIFA signed an agreement with India, where there are 25 million children in the early stages of education to support them and provide an ideal educational experience. He thanked the State of Qatar for its contribution to this fund, which will also work in coordination with the International Labor Organization in order to pay great attention to workers to improve their lives

