🟦 TANZANIA PRESIDENTIAL RACE: It’s Samia and Mwinyi

Dodoma, Tanzania | DAILY NEWS | In an Extraordinary Meeting held yesterday, CCM resolved to endorse President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Hussein Mwinyi as the party’s presidential candidates for the Union Government and Zanzibar, respectively, for the 2025 General Election.

The resolution that was passed unanimously by over 1,900 members present was read by Ng’wasi Kamani, member of the party’s extraordinary meeting. Later on in the evening, the CCM posted on social media informing that the members also endorsed the party’s General Secretary Emmanuel Nchimbi as Samia’s running mate.

The high-level meeting, which included top party officials, confirmed Dr Samia, the incumbent President and National Chairperson of the party, alongside Dr Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, as CCM’s flag bearers for the upcoming elections. “Therefore, we direct the National Executive Committee (NEC) to implement this decision,” the resolution states.

The resolution also instructs the NEC to convene in order to officially elect Dr Mwinyi as the party’s candidate for the Zanzibar presidency. Earlier, former President Jakaya Kikwete addressed the meeting, expressing full support for the endorsement of Dr Samia and Dr Mwinyi. He assured the gathering that the party had made the right decision.

“The explanation given by the Zanzibar’s Second Vice President and the Prime Minister has shown that we made no mistake in endorsing Dr Samia and Dr Mwinyi for the presidency,” Dr Kikwete said, receiving cheers from the crowd. He continued, emphasizing that CCM’s victory in the upcoming General Election was certain.

“You are smart people, you know what you are doing and you know what is needed. CCM’s victory in this General Election is guaranteed there is no doubt about that,” Kikwete asserted. He acknowledged that opposition parties would have candidates, but highlighted the many positive developments under CCM’s leadership that would benefit Tanzanians and ensure the party’s success.

Acknowledging the achievements of the two governments, Dr Kikwete further argued that the accomplishments of both the Sixth-Phase Government under Dr Samia and the Eighth-Phase Government under President Mwinyi have had a direct, positive impact on the lives of Tanzanians. “We have no one else but Samia Suluhu Hassan.

No one else but Dr Hussein Mwinyi,” Kikwete declared, reiterating that the next steps would be to follow the necessary procedures for the election. “I believe that when we go back to voters to seek another term, they will recognise the great work done by our party, especiallybecause of your excellent leadership,” Kikwete said.

However, he also advised both Presidents to remain vigilant, warning, “My advice to you is; do not relax.” He urged the party to effectively communicate its achievements over the past four years, particularly those outlined in the election manifesto, to ensure continued support from the electorate.

