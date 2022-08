🔵 Odinga Address – 2pm KICC, Azimio Media Center

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga will this afternoon reveal his response to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declaration of UDC’s William Ruto as duly elected President of Kenya.

Odinga boycotted the ceremony at the national tally centre at the Bomas of Kenya yesterday afternoon, with his camp saying the results had been tampered with.

LIVE FEED