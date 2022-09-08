Friday , September 9 2022
Home / The News Today / 🔴 KING CHARLES MOURNS DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH

The Independent September 8, 2022 The News Today, WORLD 1 Comment

FILE PHOTO: A handout image shows (L-R) Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Prince George, and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge smiling during a photo shoot for the Royal Mail in 2015 in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham in London

London, UK |  THE INDEPENDENT & BBCKing Charles has released a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch. She died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family” said King Charles. ” We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.”

Queen Elizabeth’s family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way. ■

  1. Opara moris
    September 8, 2022 at 10:42 pm

    May the almighty God grant her a perfect place for to rest amen

    Reply

