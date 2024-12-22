WARNING: RDCs who quit for politics to go for good

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, has pronounced the government’s position on the concerns about Resident District Commissioners who are considering leaving their positions to enter the political arena in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Talking to the press in Soroti City, Babalanda asserted that once RDCs choose to pursue a political career, they should do so with the understanding that there will be no opportunity for them to return to their former roles if their political ambitions do not succeed in the upcoming 2026 elections.

“If you decide that you want to quit for politics, go for good; we have no room for you at the presidency again,” said the minister.

She emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting young, capable individuals—including journalists—to fill RDC positions, ensuring that deputy RDCs are also promoted to full RDC roles. “If you think of coming back, it will be doing others injustice,” she added.

The Minister made it clear that the trend of leaving for politics and expecting to return would not be tolerated:

Babalanda mentioned that she had been informed about the Reside City Commissioner for Soroti City Peter Pex Paak’s intentions to run for the member of Parliament, reiterating her stance that there will be no space for those who fail to secure political positions.

In response, Peter Pex Paak acknowledged his political aspirations, stating, “It’s true I’m going for politics like any right-minded Ugandan, but I am going to use the appropriate measures to leave.”

He expressed confidence in his own capabilities and reassured that if his political venture does not succeed, he would have no doubt about returning to his previous role since the appointing authority knows his capabilities in excuting his duties.

URN