U.S. Mission initiative empowers 748 women entrepreneurs in Uganda

The AWE initiative has reached the country’s key areas, including Kampala, Jinja, Mbale, Arua, Gulu, Lira, Kabarole, and Mbarara, transforming the landscape of women-led enterprises

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The U.S. Mission, through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program, has supported 748 Ugandan women in business since its launch in 2019, providing training, mentorship, and resources to empower them in entrepreneurship. The initiative has reached the country’s key areas, including Kampala, Jinja, Mbale, Arua, Gulu, Lira, Kabarole, and Mbarara, transforming the landscape of women-led enterprises.

On November 20, the U.S. government, in partnership with SHONA Group, Kustawi Africa, iProfile Foundation, and Ramela Foundation, hosted Uganda’s first-ever AWE Alumnae Conference under the theme “Celebrating Uganda’s Women Entrepreneurs.”

The event brought together nearly 300 alumnae, mentors, investors, and stakeholders to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Ugandan women entrepreneurs and strengthen networks for continued growth.

Speaking at the conference, U.S. Ambassador to Uganda William W. Popp underscored the vital role of women in economic development.

“When women succeed, families thrive, communities develop, and economies are strengthened. AWE is a long-term investment in Uganda’s future, reflecting the United States’ commitment to economic development through women’s empowerment. We believe this investment will yield benefits for years to come,” Popp said.

The AWE program’s training curriculum, developed by the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, builds confidence, fosters networking, and promotes resilience among women entrepreneurs. The program has catalyzed impactful initiatives such as the AWE Alumnae Association and AWE SACCO, emphasizing collaboration and mutual support.

The conference highlighted the diverse ventures led by alumnae in sectors such as agriculture, technology, retail, and creative industries, showcasing their contributions to job creation, innovation, and community development.

Popp described the event as a rallying point for alumnae to inspire each other, expand their businesses, and drive collective growth.

Joachim Ewechu, CEO of SHONA Group, praised the transformative impact of the program. “This conference has been a testament to the resilience and transformative impact of Uganda’s women entrepreneurs. The AWE program has equipped them with the knowledge, skills, resources, and networks they need to grow sustainable businesses and create prosperity for themselves and their communities,” he said.

The U.S. Mission reaffirmed its commitment to fostering private-sector growth in Uganda by enhancing transparency, market-based policies, and regulatory frameworks. Through initiatives like AWE, the U.S. government aims to create opportunities for all Ugandans.