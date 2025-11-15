TMR International Hospital speaks out on Augustine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TMR International Hospital has released a statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the death of a pupil identified only as Augustine.

“After his demise, the body was never withheld by TMR International Hospital. At no point did the hospital delay, deny or place conditions on the release of the body. Any allegations suggesting otherwise are entirely unfounded,” the hospital said in a statement, adding that “the figures being circulated in the media do not reflect the actual bill or any official communication from the hospital. Claims that the bill accumulated to UGX 150 million are inaccurate and misleading.”

“We extend our condolences to the family. Augustine’s passing is a profound loss and despite the tireless efforts of our medical team and the full spectrum of interventions provided, we were unable to save his life. Throughout his admission, the family received full clinical guidance and administrative support, and all decisions about his care were made in close consultation with them.”

The hospital said that “Right from admission, the family received continuous clinical, administrative and financial support. Several meetings were held with them to review care plans, address concerns and discuss financial considerations.During the admission period, intensive care was provided throughout. We also offered the option of transferring the patient to another ICU-capable facility, should the family prefer. They opted to continue care with us, expressing confidence in the treatment provided.”

The statement added that, “At the family’s request, the hospital extended flexible financial arrangements, including a substantial discount and a revised payment plan to ease the burden during this challenging period. Throughout this process, the hospital has remained in continuous communication with the family and our relationship with them remains respectful and cooperative.