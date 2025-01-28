Subaru drivers to support Police children with school supplies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Subaru drivers under their umbrella organization, Car Tribe Uganda, are swapping their reputation for wild driving with a charitable cause. The group comprising 95 registered members is mobilizing scholastic materials for the children of police officers ahead of the upcoming school term.

Car Tribe Uganda, which unites Subaru owners, mechanics, and dealers to boost innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector, with headquarters located on Cooperative Plaza, Nkurumah road—aims to raise materials worth UGX 30 million. According to Phillip Ssendagire, the group’s chairperson, the drive is about giving back to those who serve and protect.

“We plan to deliver the materials to Naguru Police Headquarters on February 1. These will benefit over 250 children of police officers stationed across the country,” Ssendagire explained. “This is not to suggest that police officers are incapable of providing for their children, but we are simply topping up on their efforts,” he added. The donations will include essential items like exercise books, mathematical sets, pens, sanitary pads, and brooms.

Ssendagire emphasized the group’s unique connection with the police. “They’re always on the road monitoring and guiding us, so this is our way of showing appreciation,” he said. The association’s logistics officer, Peter Mutyaba, noted that the group has big plans for 2025.

“We’ve already participated in cleaning campaigns like Bulungi Bwansi with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). This is just the beginning,” Mutyaba noted. He also called on Subaru drivers nationwide to join the cause. “Let’s keep the fun on the road but remain extra cautious for everyone’s safety,” he said, encouraging responsible driving.

Jeremiah Katongole, a medical center proprietor and leader of the Mukono chapter known as Mukono Subaru Vibes, praised the initiative. He urged Mukono-based drivers to register their contributions at his facility. The campaign will culminate in a symbolic peaceful drive on February 1, starting from Akamwesi Mall and heading to Naguru Police Headquarters, where the donations will be handed over.

What started as an effort to change perceptions about Subaru drivers is now steering towards making a real difference in the lives of children. The group hopes this act of kindness will remind the community that they are more than just thrill-seekers; they’re active contributors to society.