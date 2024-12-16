Scientists criticize proposal to reintroduce DDT for malaria control

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Researchers specializing in malaria treatment and prevention have cautioned that the reintroduction of the insecticide dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, commonly known as DDT, could cause significant harm and, more concerningly, fail to help the country eliminate malaria.

Dr. Adoke Yeka researcher who has studied antimalarial treatment and chemopreventive efficacy says apart from its toxicity, DDT which was previously used when conducting indoor residual spraying is no longer effective and cannot kill mosquitoes anymore.

The scientists are responding to a proposal made by Margret Muhanga, the Health Minister in charge of Primary Healthcare on Friday evening that Uganda will quickly eliminate malaria by re-introducing the chemical, which has since been banned.

Muhanga said she had visited countries in Asia that testify to having defeated the disease currently killing up to five thousand Ugandans annually using the chemical. The Minister’s proposal comes at a time when the Ministry of Health is launching a drive geared at eliminating the disease by 2030.

In a meeting held at the ministry on November 29, Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng revealed that they were planning a project aimed at eliminating the disease by coming up with demonstration zones which they will follow up for a period of three years. Aceng revealed that this demonstration project will offer them evidence of an applicable model for elimination.

But, in an interview with URN, Dr John Bosco Isunju, a Lecturer in the Department of Disease Control and Environmental Health at Makerere University School of Public Health said going chemical should not be an option as chemicals will have side effects where some may end up in the food chain causing worse challenges.

Instead, the scientist says the country could adopt integrated approaches that help deal with the vector directly and are safer and cheaper.

On his part however, Yeka notes that with current interventions including the malaria vaccine which is set to be introduced in the government immunization schedule next year, it will be difficult for Uganda to completely eliminate the disease in the near future. He suggests adopting newer tools noting that the coming vaccine will not cut transmission but only stop severe disease.

