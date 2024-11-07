School director arrested for failing to register PLE candidates

Kaliro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga North arrested Patrick Muyingo, the director of Rise and Shine Primary School in Namukooge village, Namugongo Sub-county, Kaliro District, on Wednesday for failing to register candidates for the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE).

Muyingo is currently detained at Kaliro Central Police Station pending further investigations.

Reports indicate that Muyingo had tasked parents with paying 100,000 Shillings to facilitate their children’s PLE registration at the government-owned Namukooge Primary School, despite not having a center number. Parents complied in March; however, their suspicions grew when Muyingo addressed the seven candidates on November 5th at his school premises, even though they were supposed to sit for the exams at another center.

Sandra Namulemo, a parent, shared her frustration, stating that her daughter had studied at Muyingo’s school for three years and was hopeful of good results. However, she felt deceived when they were asked to pay an extra 30,000 Shillings for school uniforms, which they paid the day before the exams.

Namulemo further revealed that their suspicions were confirmed just 30 minutes before the first paper when UNEB scouts identified the candidates as impostors.

Namulemo is now demanding that Muyingo compensate the parents for the lost time and cover their children’s school dues for the upcoming year.

Kaliro District Education Officer Edward Kamaga advised parents to exercise due diligence before enrolling their children in schools, noting that many lack certified examination centers. He also mentioned that the school is operating in a makeshift structure, lacking the capacity to accommodate learners. Despite this, the proprietors have continuously ignored calls to close it down.

Meanwhile, Kaliro District Police Commander Nathan Male confirmed the incident, adding that Muyingo faces two counts of fraud and obtaining money through false pretenses.

URN