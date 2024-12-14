Refactory Academy graduates 89 in tech skills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Refactory Academy has graduated 89 students in its flagship tech programme. Refactory is Uganda’s leading software development academy, bridging the gap between education and industry. Over the past five years, it has trained approximately 700 young professionals.

The 89 graduates underwent an intensive six-month training programme and acquired specialized skills in software development, data science, and artificial intelligence.

The programme is designed to bridge the gap between education and industry, providing students with hands-on experience and practical skills that meet the demands of the tech industry.

Michael Niyitegeka, the Refactory’s Executive Director, emphasized that the broader vision is not just a celebration of talent but a call to action for all stakeholders to invest in skilling and innovation.

According to him, the graduating cohort showcased the academy’s commitment to inclusivity, featuring participants from underserved communities, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The graduation ceremony coincided with the premiere of the Digital Skills Showcase. The Showcase is part of a three-year program called Ten X, which aims to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the digital economy. It is funded by the Mastercard Foundation and implemented by Refactory.

Benon Katende, Chief Technology and Enterprise Solutions Officer at NSSF Uganda, urged graduates to focus on practical problem-solving “We can use technology to solve real-life problems. Adopt a problem-solving mindset and create solutions that are faster, cheaper, and better,” he said.

The event also spotlighted individual success stories, such as that of Emmanuel Kodwo, a Senior Associate Researcher at Includovate and Refractory alumnus. Kodwo highlighted the importance of understanding real-world contexts in software development.

Winfred Claire Nakamatte, a midwifery graduate now working at Laboremus Uganda, shared her transformative journey into tech: A few months after completing her midwifery course, she enrolled in Refactory’s software engineering program and she is now passionate about what she does.

