President Museveni launches construction of Akii-Bua Stadium

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni flagged off the Sh490 million construction of Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City on Wednesday. In December last year, the Government handed over the site to the Egyptian firm, SAMCO National Construction Company having signed the contract at State House, Nakasero in Kampala on December 6, 2024.

The construction of the 20,000-seater sporting facility is expected to last 20 months. The Olympic Stadium is being constructed in memory of Uganda’s first Olympic gold medalist, John Akii-Bua.

While breaking the ground, President Museveni explained why starting the construction took so long despite the urgent need for a stadium in Lango, saying that priorities were focused on peace and the well-being of the citizens.

He further explained that construction of Hoima stadium was not in the plan but the idea of hosting AFCON 2027 stirred it up.

The President also rubbished claims that this launch is politically motivated especially when the Country nears the next General Election.

Janet Kataha Museveni, the Minister of Education and Sports and the First Lady said the development of sports infrastructure has been top on the agenda of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) but resources had to be channeled to priority areas.

Sam Atul, the Lira City mayor implored the president to consider the construction of an international airport at Anai in Lira City. This coupled with the stadium will Forester development across the entire Lango sub region. “Now that our people have witnessed this historic achievement, it is my prayer and my appeal that Your Excellency, you stand firm on championing the cause of economic transformation. We fear that our people will be dissuaded by contradicting ideologies,” he said.

Similarly, Dr. Jane Aceng Ocero, the Lira City woman MP and Minister of Health believes that the presence of Akii Bua Stadium will help in developing sporting talents across Lango and beyond.

Upon completion, Akii-Bua will have an athletic track, training facilities with at least two changing rooms; a 2,000-seat multi-sport indoor stadium, a 25-meter semi-Olympic swimming pool, outdoor courts for basketball, netball, volleyball, and badminton, and a 1,000-vehicle parking facility.

Other facilities will include five sports pitches, a fully furnished clubhouse for stadium operations, and a 60-room hostel.

