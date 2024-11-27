Pope Francis installs Fr. Constantine Rupiny as Nebbi Diocese Bishop

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pope Francis has appointed Fr. Dr. Constantine Rupiny as the new Bishop of the Nebbi Diocese. A distinguished theologian and pastor, Fr. Rupiny brings decades of experience in ministry and academia to his new role. “His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed bishop of the diocese of Nebbi the rev Fr. Constantine Rupiny…the Apostolic Nunciature desires to congratulate the new bishop and invokes an abundant blessing upon his pastoral ministry in that local church,” noted Luigi Bianco, the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, in the official communiqué.

Born on November 10, 1974, in Parombo, Nebbi Diocese, Fr. Rupiny pursued his priestly formation at Uganda Martyrs’ National Major Seminary in Alokolum (1996-1999) and St. Mary’s National Major Seminary in Ggaba (2000-2004).

After his ordination on August 28, 2004, he served as the parish vicar of Kango from 2004 to 2005. In 2005, he became the first African parish priest of St. Daniel Comboni Parish in Akanyo, a role he held until 2007.

Fr. Rupiny expanded his academic credentials by earning a Licentiate in Philosophy from the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome (2009-2011) and later a Doctorate in Dogmatic Theology from the Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University in Warsaw, Poland (2018-2022). His research, including work on Alur customary marriage about the Catholic sacrament of marriage, highlights his dedication to integrating theology with cultural contexts.

His roles within the Church include formator and professor at Uganda Martyrs’ National Major Seminary Alokolum, vice president of the priests’ Council of Nebbi (2017-2018), vice-rector of the seminary (January-September 2023), and, most recently, rector of the same institution since September 2023.

Nebbi Diocese became vacant on March 22, 2024, following the appointment of His Grace Raphael P’Mony Wokorach, who had served as the Ordinary of Nebbi for nearly three years after his appointment in March 2021, as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Gulu. In July, Archbishop Wokorach was named the Apostolic Administrator of the diocese, a role he continues to hold to this day.

In addition to Archbishop Wokorach, Nebbi’s past bishops include Rt. Rev. Sanctus Lino Wanok (2011-2018), Rt. Rev. Martin Luluga (1988-2011), and the diocese’s first bishop, Rt. Rev. John Baptist Odama, who now serves as the Archbishop of Gulu.

Established 28 years ago, Nebbi Diocese grew from the Gulu Apostolic Vicariate, which dates back to 1923. Its history is rooted in the efforts of Comboni missionaries, catechists, and local leaders who nurtured the Faith among the Alur people.

URN