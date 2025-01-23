Pader Court remands two men over violence, property damage

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Pader Grade One Magistrate Court on Wednesday remanded two men to Pader Government Prison, Kineni, on a separate criminal charges involving violence and property damage.

David Okello, a resident of Lwala B’ Cell, Pader Town Council, admitted while appearing before the court to threatening violence with intent to intimidate, an offense under Section 77 of the Penal Code Act.

The court, presided over by His Worship Stanislaus Okello Ongwee, heard that on January 19, 2025, Okello threatened to kill Cosmas Ojara. After his admission of guilt, the magistrate adjourned the case to February 18, 2025, for further proceedings.

Similarly, Kenneth Rubangakene of Ayom Central Village, Kal Parish, Awere Sub-County, was charged with malicious damage to property and assault causing bodily harm.

It is alleged that on January 17, 2025, Rubangakene damaged a house door, plastic chairs, and wooden chairs belonging to Filder Anyeko. He is also accused of assaulting and injuring David Opio. However, the accused denied both charges saying that he was defending himself.

The court remanded him until February 12, 2025, for the next hearing.

The court reminded both suspects, icluding the one who pleaded guilty, that they can apply for bail as their cases proceed since it’s a constitutional right. All the complainants were summoned to appear to appear before the court on their respective hearing dates.