Officers face dismissal in Kabatoraine land case in Mbarara

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | New details have emerged about a land dispute involving Victoria Ariau Kabatoraine.

Kabatoraine is the woman who was seen in a video making rounds on social media, being dragged in mud by two police officers in plain clothes.

Kabatoraine, a resident of Lubiri Cell Nyamityobora Cell Mbarara City South Division is being accused of trespassing on the piece of land in Lubir-Makekenke.

Following the incident, the police arrested four of their officers captured on video harassing the old woman. They were Andrew Betunga who commanded the operation, Darious Aharizira, Hope Nsasirwe and Loyce Kiboneka, all constables.

On Friday, the Rwizi Region Police Disciplinary Court recommended the dismissal of four police officers. The court subsequently transferred their case to the Mbarara Magistrate’s Court, where they will face charges of torture.

Kabatoraine’s daughter Marium Anena, says that her mother has been battling the land dispute for more than 15 years. She explains that Kabatoraine inherited the land from her late father, Leonard Bolya. Aryaho.

According to Anena, people have come to the home claiming ownership of the land and threatening to evict them.

“Mummy has been fighting for the land for 15 years. The land is for her parents but many people have come around claiming the land,” Anena said.

Kabatoraine says that before her father’s death, he equally shared the land among his children, but one of his children Monica Aryaho sold her share and now claims the land where Kabatoraine lives.

She accuses Aryaho’s friend Denis Kajungu of using police officers to try to grab the land and evict her.

“I have no relationship or friendship with Kajungu, who is colluding with my stepsister, to wrongfully claim my family’s land. They want to forcefully sell the land, this land was purchased by my late father, Bolya Leonard, and was given to my siblings and me”.

Anena, says that it isn’t the first time her mother has been attacked. She says that three months ago, an unidentified person holding a panga attacked the home, but when they reported the case to the police, nothing was done.

“Almost a similar case happened some months ago, but our voices were drowned out when we reported to the police, they did nothing because there was no recording or substantial evidence, so I got the courage to record this,” Anena says.

Anena says that she will continue fighting for her mother until she gets justice.

When contacted, Denis Kajungu hung up the phone upon knowing that it was a journalist seeking a comment.

***

URN