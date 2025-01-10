MPs eulogize Ssegirinya, unite on denial of bail

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The death of Kamwempe North Division MP, Ssegirinya Muhamad united MPS across the political divide in urging the government to ensure the suspects are not denied police bond and bail in courts.

The legislators, while paying tribute to Ssegirinya in a special siting presided over by the Speaker, Annet Anita Among also spoke against acts of torture and the trial of civilians in military courts. Sseggirinya, also popularly known as ”Mr. Update” died on Thursday after battling a long illness.

Ssegirinya who spent two years in jail without being granted bail died while still battling terrorism charges. He together with his Makindye Counterpart, Alan Ssewanyana were arrested repeatedly denied bail.

MPS believe that his long stay in jail without proper medical attention worsened his illness. His arrest and detention was related to the machete killing in Masaka in September 2021.

In paying tribute to their fallen colleague, the legislators from the opposition, independents and those from the ruling NRM urged the government to drop charges against political prisoners including MP Alan Ssewanyana. Some MPs said the charges against Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana were trumped up because the state failed to adduce evidence against them yet it continued to deny them bail.

The call to have the charges dropped was raised by Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa who doubles as the Chairperson of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament. He said Ssegirinya was denied bail when he urgently needed medical treatment.

While still in detention, President Museveni repeatedly opined that they and other suspects held on murder and terrorism charges should not be granted bail.

President Musevnei still holds the same opinion. Human rights defenders and politician say his opinion has had chilling effects on the enjoyment of bail as enshrined in the constitution.

“I know that under the law when an accused person dies, the case terminates but remember he had co accused persons. One of them is our member here. And it is really very apparent….. So the only way we can give justice through Ssegirinya is to withdraw unconditionally all the charges against Ssegirinya and the co accused,” he suggested.

Butambala MP, Muwanga Kivumbi suggested that Ssegirinya could have lived longer had President Museveni not intimidated the judiciary.

“Let’s be courageous enough may be Ssegirinya. Maybe would have lived longer. Had the authorities. More especially let’s be bold. Had the President not intimidated the judiciary,” he said.

Former Parliamentary Commissioner, Francis Zaake described Ssegrinya as a darling of the people. He said Ssegirinya was a very close friend to him because they shared very many attributes.

“He is an activist, he has been one. And I have been one as well,” said Zaake, also the Mityana Municipality MP.

He went on to castigate the fact that government was unable to stand with Ssegirinya. Because we all believe and know that all his political life, it has been persecution from this very government. But I need to beseech government and call on government that there is s till time. You can stand with government is just two ways. First, to drop the charges but most all to bail all the political prisoners inn Uganda,” he said

Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze who has been nursing an injury inflicted on her by state security operatives suggested that the government should uphold the presumption of innocence. “Because Madam Speaker, it is so sad when you have to battle a disease, while at the same time battling for your freedom.”

Bernabas Tinkasimire, the Buyaga West MP said while Ssegirinya belonged to the opposition, he and hi shared a vision of looking after the ordinary citizen. Tinkasimre said Ssegirinya has denied in the crossfire of intolerant politics.

“He would have received medical attention but he was denied bail. Even when he cried that he should be allowed to go for treatment. That is very sad,” said Tinkasimire, from the ruling NRM party.

Tinkasimire is one of the legislators who have joined the chorus about those urging the government to respect court rulings against the trial of civilians in military court.

On his part, the Lwemiyaga MP, Theodore Ssekikuubo said Ssegirinya was one of the victim of trumped up charges. “They frame up charges against innocent people. Like we have Ssegirinya. Why must the arresting officers and the prosecution arrest then start investigations? Why don’t you investigate, have a case and then arrest. So that the accused can have his day in court.”

While Ssekikuubo says death comes for everybody, but Ssegirinya’s must have been exasbated by his long stay on remand in jail. “And even the judiciary. The judiciary abandoned its cardinal mission of being the temple of Justice. We must check ourselves. Those agencies within government who write and give fake reports and end up embarrassing the President,” he advised.

A report by Human Rights Watch in 2011 said over 1000 civilians had been tried or detained under the UPDF’s general court martial. Some of those tried under that court have been member of the opposition NUP party where Ssegirinya was a member.

Currently, Dr. Kiiza Besigye and his co-accused Haj Obed Lutale continue to be under detention having appeared before the court martial. One of their lawyers Eron Kiiza who representing him was slapped with a nine-month jail term for alleged contempt of “Court”.

Busia Municipality MP, Geoffrey Macho in a seemingly joking mood used the mourning to speak about the denial of bail and bond to suspects. “Hon Ssegirinya, Hon Update, I want you to update God about this situation. That Uganda we are a country which is this century, we are still talking about denying our people bail and bond”

The hunting and haunting of the opposition

Former Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga said Ssegirinya’s illness and eventual demise exposed the state system as being weak and porous.

“Incapable coherent investigation to give a decent man justice, incapable of a decent prosecution. The entire exercise for which he was being prosecuted tainted with a lot inconsistency. You could revenge and retribution that should not be part of our life” he said.

“His departure has exposed the pettiness, the callousness, the emptiness, the insensitivity of politics and politicians” said Mpuuga He said the hunting and haunting of the opposition must cease to exist.

Kasanda Woman MP, Nabagabe Kalule Flavia said many times the executive has arrested member of the opposition on trumped charges.

“Government trumps up charges against our colleagues, just because someone gave out money to a person and then they say he sponsors killing of people. Fifty thousand shillings? We should be ashamed to own up such things and say we are part of the government because we here we don’t condone such acts” said Kalule.

“This parliament should disassociate itself from the ills of the executive. They arrest people who they know that they are innocent. They just arrested an incarcerated him to silence him” she added. The absence of the Prime Minister, Robina Nabanja who doubles as the leader of the opposition or any of her deputies during the sitting raised questions.

At one moment, the State Minister for youth, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi was the only Minister in the House. He was later joined by State Minister for Defense, Oleru Hudda and later the ICT Minister and government Spokesperson, Chris Baryomunsi.

Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu , the Kalungu County West MP said the absence of the Prime Minister was not a problem with the Parliament because it has stood with Ssegirinya and Alan Ssewanyna since they were arrested by the state.

“I want to thank the ministers who have endeavored to be here. Thank you so much. That is courageous because this kind of problem cuts across” said Ssewungu who said under normal circumstances, the prime Minister should have explained accounts or what lead Ssegirinya’s death since was incarcerated and later bailed out.

Chris Baryomunsi told the House that Ssegirinya was ill when he was arrested. He revealed that the late refused to take medication until he and other medical doctors counseled him.

Baryomunsi also stated that while President Museveni has made his opinion on denial of police bond and bail in courts, he has not forced judges to denial bail.

Torture Of Suspects must stop

Tororo Woman MP, Sarah Opendi thanked Muhamad Ssegirinya for his dedication and support to the women by putting up a health unit at Kawempe as soon as he took his seat in Parliament. “He actually ensured that every mother that gave birth in that facility went home with a saving box with I believe some startup” said Opendi who once served as State minister for health under Museveni.

Opendi then went to question acts of torture by some of the security officers in government. The late Ssegirinya while in court once raised his rotting foot before a magistrate saying the injury was out of torture while he was being interrogated.

“We make laws. Can these laws be respected? Can these law be implemented? Why should we see people being tortured?” asked Opendi.

Stop fighting, let’s talk Akello Lucy, the Amuru Woman MP said the death of Ssegirinya should be an opportunity for the government and the opposition to stop fighting and to engage in dialogue.

“How I wish as a country we would stop fighting and start talking” as she referred to a recent book authored by Arch Bishop Emeritus John Baptist Odama.

Succession Politics

Ntengeru South MP, Patrick Nyanja was one of the closest friends to the late Muhamad Ssegiriyinya. He described the late as a bold man.

He said while some had petitioned him over his academic papers, he ensure that the substantive matter was not handled by the courts.

He urged members of the late Ssegirinya to appreciate the fact that the people of Kawempe North were patient with him to the extent that they did not move to recall him from Parliament during the entire time when he was sick.

“The people of Kawempe North have been very patient with Ssegirinya and indeed he was very appreciative. They never demanded for recall of his representation here because he was in the hospital. They never petitioned for whatever reason,” he said. “Usually in such circumstance where there is a by election, you would find families to try and forge a way to get a member to take on the term and finish. I would appeal to the family. Just in case such a thing come up, let’s be holly” he added.

Ssegirinya left behind young children and wives. As MPS mourned him, questions arose as to how the children would survive since there father was no more.

Bumali Mpindi, the PWD representative had suggested that each of the MPS contributes half a million shillings towards the welfare of the children.

The speaker of Parliament, Anita Among was originally hesitant to take up the suggestion following the criticism that emerged following the collection such money toward the welfare of the late Speaker Jacob Oulanya’s family. She personally pledged to sponsor one of Ssegirinya’s children through primary and secondary education.

The House later amended Mpindi’s motion by adopting a motion by Butambala Woman MP, Aisha Kabanda suggesting that each MP should contribute 300’000 shillings.

The ICT Minister, Chris Baryomunsi pledged to educate another child saying the one of Ssegirinya’s wives was from his constituency in Kinkizi.

*****

URN