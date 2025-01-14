Lamwo district bans markets to contain cholera outbreak

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lamwo District has halted market operations in Agoro sub county, including weekly and monthly markets, to contain a cholera outbreak, effective immediately. This decision follows the confirmation of cholera cases in Agoro Sub-county last week.

Williams Komakech, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner and Chairperson of the Lamwo District Cholera Taskforce announced that the ban will remain in place until the outbreak is brought under control. Security forces have been deployed to enforce the ban and ensure that markets remain closed.

The authorities suspect that the outbreak may have originated from neighboring South Sudanese nationals who attended a monthly market in Agoro Sub-county in late December 2024. To prevent further spread, all major porous border points have been closed, and surveillance has been heightened for people entering Lamwo.

Health workers have been deployed to official border points to monitor and test visitors. As of the latest update, the number of confirmed cholera cases has risen to 42, including one death. Dr. Denis Omoya Ocula, the Lamwo District Health Officer, reported that the cases are being managed at Agoro Health Center III.

In addition to the market ban, the use of the Okura stream, which flows through Agoro Sub-county, has been prohibited to prevent further contamination. Dr. Ocula emphasized that district authorities are working tirelessly to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

This is not the first time Lamwo District has faced a cholera outbreak. In December 2024, the district reported an outbreak in the Palabek Refugee Settlement in Palabek Ogili Sub-county, where four confirmed cases were reported among South Sudanese refugees.

URN