Kiteezi survivors reject govt ‘free’ housing plan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents affected by the Kiteezi landfill collapse are upset with the new decision by the Prime Minister’s office to offer them new houses to be constructed in Dundu Mukono for which they will have to pay the costs in installments.

Last week, the Minister of State for Housing, Percis Namuganza, said government would construct over 600 houses for the victims of the Kiteezi landfill disaster. At least Shs84 billion is expected to be allocated for the construction of three-bedroom houses by Bulwadda Estates Ltd on KCCA land in Ddundu Mukono district.

However, the beneficiaries will be required to repay the cost through deductions from their valued Kiteezi land.

This decision has left many of the victims unhappy, as they feel they were not consulted on whether they prefer houses or compensation, which they have been waiting for long.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network-URN some of the survivors have expressed disappointment with the decision, stating that government officials are making decisions without considering their opinions.

Gonzanga Nkondwe one of the Kiteezi survivors, said many of them are frustrated by such a decision, instead of receiving the promised compensation, they are now being told that the government plans to construct houses for them on loans.

Gonzaga stated: “We reject the Minister’s plan to construct houses for us. What we want is the government to value our lost properties and provide fair compensation. Once compensated, we will decide where to relocate or, if the landfill is removed, we will remain on our own land.”

David Musinguzi, who tragically lost family members in the disaster, expressed dismay for the government’s decision to construct houses for the affected families, which they will pay in loans. He said the situation hasn’t been good for them.

“My parents worked hard to buy land and build a home for us here,” Musinguzi said. “Now, the government is telling us that they will construct houses for us in Mukono, but we will have to pay loans. This is a mockery. How can we afford to pay loans for houses when our businesses were destroyed? Why can’t they just provide us with some compensation, and then we can take care of ourselves?”

The affected residents are calling on the Office of the Prime Minister to engage with them directly and understand their needs. They want the government to inquire about their preferences regarding compensation or relocation, rather than imposing a decision on them.

Others are insisting that the government stick to its original plan of providing them with compensation for their lost properties, which would enable them to start anew, wherever they choose, rather than being relocated to Mukono unwillingly.

The Kiteezi tragedy occurred in August 2024 when a garbage dump collapsed. The disaster claimed the lives of at least 35 people, displaced dozens more, and destroyed valuable property as homes were buried under the rubble.

****

URN