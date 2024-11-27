Kiteezi: Court pushes landfill case to next year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kasangati Chief Magistrates Court has pushed the case in which Former Kampala Capital City Authority top officials are accused of 57 counts arising from the Kiteezi landfill tragedy that killed more than 30 people.

They are: Former Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, her Deputy Engineer Edward Ssali Luyimbazi, and the Director of Public Health Dr. Daniel Okello who were granted bail three weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Beatrice Khainza adjourned the case to February 18th 2024 after Prosecution led by Senior State Attorney Betty Twaidhu Kirwa informed her that investigations in this matter are still ongoing and asked for adjournment.

Prosecutions allege that Kisaka, Engineer Luyimbazi and Dr Okello between July 2020 and August 10th 2024 at various places in Kampala, and Kiteezi Land Fill, Lusanja village, Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso District being persons bearing responsibility for the safe and proper management or operation of Kiteezi Land Fill, by a series of unlawful acts or omissions caused the death of 34 people; and further committed a series of rash or negligent acts amounting to manslaughter.

It is further alleged that the accused persons unlawfully did a series of acts or omitted to do a series of acts which it was their duty to do by which acts or omissions, harm was caused to 23 other people.

According to the Prosecutors, the acts or omissions included continuing to operate the Kiteezi waste management site without the relevant permits and licenses, failing to close the Kiteezi Land Fill and failing to take immediate remedial action when notified of imminent danger to life and property.

Other commissions include permitting the continued disposal of large volumes of waste at the landfill despite receiving clear warnings of a looming disaster and failure to cause an evacuation or warn the neighbouring community of the imminent danger of a potential garbage slide.

Kisaka, Luyimbazi and Dr Okello were arraigned in Court on October 18th 2024 following their dismissal in public interest by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and a report from the Inspectorate of Government are to be charged with criminal negligence.

They were then charged with 57 Counts that included Manslaughter or Causing death by rash or negligent act; and Causing harm by rash or negligent act.

They however denied the charges and were released on bail on November 4th 2024 after spending more than two weeks in Luzira Prison.

The Kiteezi garbage dump in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District, which absorbs wastes from Kampala City, Mukono and Wakiso municipal and town councils, collapsed on August 10th 2024.

Kisaka assumed office on July 23, 2020, following an initial recommendation by President Museveni and subsequent approval by the Public Service Commission.

As per the KCCA Act 2011, her responsibilities, among other roles, included overseeing the delivery of quality services within Kampala City, promoting order and trade in the city, managing public funds of the Authority and providing technical advisory to the Authority.

*****

URN