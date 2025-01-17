Kacheri health center upgrade set to start

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The planned upgrade of Kacheri Health Center 3 to Health Center 4 status is set to begin in three weeks under the Ministry of Health’s Karamoja Infrastructure Development Project Phase 2. The development was confirmed by Dr. Cerino Achar, the Kotido District Health Officer, who stated that the site in Kacheri Town Council has already been handed over to the contractor, Mangron Investment Limited, with construction slated to begin soon.

The 4.28 billion Uganda shillings project will include significant improvements across Kotido district, including the upgrade of Kacheri Health Center 3, the enhancement of facilities at Lokitelaebu Health Center 3, and the construction of District Health Department offices.

At Kacheri Health Center, the project will include the construction of a modernized theater, a maternity ward, an outpatient department, and a four-stance pit latrine. Lokitelaebu Health Center will also receive a four-stance pit latrine and a supply of medical equipment, among other improvements.

Paul Komol Lotee, the Kotido LC5 Chairperson, noted that the 18-month project would reduce the need for emergency referrals to the general hospital, as the upgraded facility will be able to carry out operations. Komol emphasized that the upgrade will greatly improve health service delivery and access to the surrounding communities of Kapeeta, Maaru, Longaroe, and Kacheri Sub-counties.

Charles Ichogor, the Kotido RDC, urged the locals to avoid vandalizing and stealing materials from the construction site, citing concerns that such actions could delay the completion of the project. He emphasized that his office would take action against any acts of sabotage that hinder the successful delivery of the project.

URN