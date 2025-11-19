Ex-Minister Elioda accused of intimidating opponents so that he runs unopposed in Sheema

Sheema, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Sheema North parliamentary race has heated up, with former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Dr Elioda Tumwesigye pushing to run unopposed. His only challenger, Julius Muhanguzi Ndangire, is, however, insisting he will not pull out of the race despite reported intimidation.

Tumwesigye, who shifted his political base from Sheema Municipality, has been accused by his opponent of using cash to try and influence and push other candidates out of the race.

Dr Elioda Tumwesigye has also petitioned the Electoral Commission to disqualify Ndangire and reportedly intends to present five of his opponent’s voters who reportedly signed false affidavits.

Tension is running high, with Ndangire’s supporters threatening to boycott the elections and demonstrate before President Yoweri Museveni when he visits Sheema next month if their candidate is removed from the ballot.

Ndangire confirmed receiving threats and said his people have been intimidated since his nomination.

He accused Tumwesigye of resorting to “underhand methods” to push him out, rather than campaigning legitimately for himself or for the president on the ground.