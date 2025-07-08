CID Launches manhunt for Don Chris over massive job scam

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has launched a manhunt for Asiimwe Christian, also known as Don Chris, owner of Skypins Tours and Travel Company, who is on the run after allegedly defrauding more than 80 Ugandans seeking employment abroad.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango disclosed that Asiimwe solicited between sh3.5 million and sh10 million from victims, depending on the job contract offered. Police investigations indicate that Skypins Tours and Travel, which advertised job opportunities through TV, radio, and social media, collected about 500 million shillings from approximately 85 job seekers between 2023 and 2024.

The company lured victims to its offices at Haruna Mall in Ntinda with promises of jobs in countries including Canada, the UK, Qatar, Dubai, and Luxembourg. Victims were told they could travel on loan but were required to pay half the total fees upfront, which varied by contract.

Those who paid received official company receipts and were assured of travel within two to six months. However, none of the victims ever traveled to their intended destinations, raising suspicions and prompting police investigations.

“The company later relocated from Haruna Mall, where most victims had paid, to Kitende along Entebbe Road. Following repeated demands for either travel facilitation or refunds—which were never honored—victims sought help from Minister Balaam Barugahara. The minister then referred them to the KMP CID Commander for action,” Onyango explained.

Investigations that began on June 17, 2025, confirmed that 85 individuals had been scammed. Despite multiple refund demands, the company has remained uncooperative. Police have now launched a manhunt for Asiimwe Christian, urging anyone who has fallen victim to Skypins Tours and Travel but has not yet reported the matter to come forward.

Victims also reported that Asiimwe Christian has used threats and intimidation. Further investigations revealed that Skypins Tours and Travel operated without authorization from the Ministry of Gender and Labour as an external labor recruitment agency.

****

URN