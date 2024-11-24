Church closed in Nwoya for sabotaging immunization campaign

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Miracle Life Arena, a Pentecostal Church in Nwoya district has been shut down following reports that members were sabotaging the nationwide immunization campaign, “The Big Catch Up.

Last week, the Ministry of Health launched the immunization campaign which aims to ensure children under five years old receive any missed vaccinations from the past three to four years, with a special focus on preventing the ongoing measles outbreak currently affecting the country.

It is alleged that during a service on Sunday at Miracle Life Arena, in Lodivillage Purongo Sub County, pastors were casting out demons from one of the female members who then started speaking under the influence of the spirits saying the immunization that was scheduled to kick off on Tuesday was bad and that children who will be vaccinated will die in five years.

Okot Samuel Obonyo, the Assistant District Health Officer Nwoya says that following the service, there was a poor turnout of children for the immunization campaign, but it later went on well following the intervention of local leaders.

Benson Otto, the LCIII Chairperson of Purongo Sub County says, that they had no option but to close the Church

“The church is still closed. We will first have a discussion with them on Monday. I asked them to present their documentation to see whether they are registered with the district and where they are coming from,”

The church is also accused of child abuse, praying at odd hours between 6:00 pm and 1:00 am and gender-based violence.

Christopher Omara, the Nwoya Resident District Commissioner (RDC) said that they will have a meeting with the church leaders before the Church is reopened.

The lead pastor at Miracle Life Arena church, Denis Ogenrwot refused to comment on the matter when contacted.