Airtel Money climaxes the Vroomula Amajja Campaign, rewarding over 6000 customers and driving digital transformation

Wakiso resident, Charles Muwonge walks away with a brand new 2024 Toyota Rav 4 hybrid vehicle.

Over UGX 1.5 billion in rewards has been distributed in cash, motorbikes, and a brand-new 2024 Toyota Hybrid car.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited(AMCUL) has today finalized the three-month nationwide rewards campaign, Vroomula Amajja, a transformative initiative designed to reward Airtel Money customers and agents while promoting the shift towards a cashless economy in Uganda.

Launched in July, the Vroomula Amajja campaign was unveiled to appreciate Airtel customers’ loyalty and promote financial inclusion across Uganda. Throughout the campaign, customers were awarded prizes on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, including cash prizes, motorbikes, and a grand prize of a brand new 2024 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, all aimed at encouraging digital financial engagement.

Japhet Aritho, Airtel Money Managing Director, expressed his delight at the grand finale of the Vroomula Amajja campaign, saying, “Today marks a milestone in Uganda’s journey towards financial inclusion. Over the past 90 days, our Vroomula Amajja campaign has not just changed lives—it has revolutionized how Ugandans think about digital transactions.”

“When we launched this campaign in July, we had a clear vision: to reward our loyal customers while accelerating Uganda’s transition to a cashless economy. The results have exceeded our expectations.” Aritho added.

With over UGX 1.5 billion in rewards distributed, the campaign has impacted more than 6,000 participants over the past 3 months. A grand prize draw awarded one lucky winner a brand-new 2024 Toyota Rav 4 hybrid. On a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, the campaign has seen 4,050 customers win digital cash prizes, 117 customers win motorbikes, 585 agents recognized for growing their transaction volumes, and 585 merchants celebrated for promoting digital payments across the country.

“The true success lies beyond these numbers. We’ve seen an unprecedented surge in digital transactions, with more Ugandans than ever embracing Airtel Money for their daily needs – from utility payments to merchant transactions." Aritho noted The winner of the brand-new 2024 Toyota Rav4 hybrid, Charles Muwonge, a car mechanic and resident of Wakiso , thanked Airtel for rolling out a campaign that has enabled him to win the car of his dreams, mentioning, “I am so happy and delighted to win this vehicle. My heart skipped a beat when I heard my name, and I am so grateful to Airtel Money for thinking about us and giving back to its customers.”

The UCC Market Performance Report Q4 FY 2023/24 (Apr-Jun 2024) cites that the second quarter of 2024 recorded 38.5 million active mobile subscriptions and 44.2 million mobile money registrations. The report also highlighted an increase in mobile money transactions of 1.84 billion compared to the previous quarter’s 1.72 billion, indicating an uptake in mobile money transactions across the country.

According to Aritho, Airtel Money is supported by a strong and reliable 5G network that is regularly optimized to meet the changing need of Airtel Money customers. These are guaranteed of the instant, secure and borderless capabilities.

“With the continued uptake of mobile financial services highlighted by the UCC market report, I commend Bank of Uganda for providing an enabling operating environment as well as laying ground for the National Financial Inclusion. This has created enormous opportunities for financial service providers such as AMCUL to extend services even to the non-banked population through mobile financial services.”Aritho concluded.