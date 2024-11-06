600 music lovers gather at Fairway for the 2nd Freixenet RnB Brunch

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2nd edition of the Freixenet Old School RnB Brunch drew a vibrant crowd to the Fairway Hotel on November 3rd, delivering a lively mix of classic RnB, hip-hop, and soul in an event that is fast becoming a mainstay on Kampala’s social calendar.

The brunch, set against the scenic backdrop of the Coco Pool Bar & Restaurant, welcomed over 600 music lovers who enjoyed an afternoon of nostalgia, fine drinks, and great company.

The atmosphere was electric as attendees sang along to timeless hits, creating a memorable Sunday gathering reminiscent of a soulful, upbeat concert. Entertainment was top-notch, with a live serenade from Black Roots Academy of Soul and BlackRoots UNLIMITED, alongside a stellar DJ lineup from Ssese Nation, including DJ Bryan, DJ Ssese, DJ Noah Lubega, Selector Jay, and Kenya’s DJ Incredible.

Freixenet, celebrating 50 years of excellence, added a touch of elegance with its signature Cordon Negro, offered in refreshing drinks throughout the bottomless brunch experience, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

David Kakonge, CEO of Blackshowmans Limited, the official distributor of Freixenet in Uganda, shared his enthusiasm for the event’s success, saying, “This second Brunch confirms the timeless appeal of good music and quality experiences. We look forward to keeping the Freixenet flowing at future events like this and many more.”

Camelot Concepts were the event organizers. The Freixenet Old School RnB Brunch is shaping up to be a must-attend event for both music aficionados and Kampala’s trendsetters.