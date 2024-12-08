3 knocked dead in Kibuku

Kibuku, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have been knocked dead in Kibuku District. The crash occurred on Sunday along the Mbale Tirinyi-Iganga highway.

According to Moses Kityo Mwanga, the Police Commander of Bukedi North, the three who were on a motorcycle number UFU 120U and going to Iganga side from Kibuku were knocked by a vehicle which was from Mbale.

He attributed the cause of the accident to the overspeeding of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the police in Kamuli are hunting for a driver who knocked two people dead. The incident involved a Mitsubishi Canter, registration number UAW 078 R, and a Bajaj Boxer, registration number UFV 272P occurred on Saturday at Bufumba along the Kamuli-Jinja Road.

According to initial findings, the Mitsubishi Canter was heading towards Kamuli town from Jinja when, upon reaching Bufumba village, the driver collided with the motorcycle, which was travelling in the same direction.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the driver of the Mitsubishi Canter fled the accident scene.

Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Police Spokesperson, said a manhunt for the driver is currently underway.

The vehicle was towed to Kamuli police station pending further inspection.

URN